NABWIC TALKS WITH ARCHITECTURAL DESIGNER AND CEO LORENZO JONES, TEXAS CHAPTER

Lorenzo Jones, a NABWIC member with the Texas Chapter, resides in Houston Texas where he has worked for the past three years as an architectural designer with PBK. Currently, Lorenzo works for EJES, Inc., an award-winning architecture and engineering firm specializing in Aviation, Transportation, Water Waste/Pipeline and more. Lorenzo is also CEO of his own graphic design company, Lenz Noirre (pronounced nu-whar).

Lorenzo’s educational background consists of two bachelors in architecture and construction science in addition to a master's in Architecture, which he acquired at Prairie View A&M University. As he continues to develop his career, the young professional has obtained his license to be a licensed architect and plans to open his architectural firm in the near future.

Lorenzo is a member of NABWIC and is active in the Texas Area and is a member of NABWIC's national Marketing and Communications Committee.

___________________________

Lenz Noirre I Design. Create. Innovate

281.736.9987 I lenznoirredesign.com

_________________________________

NABWIC's Vision:

The Vision of the National Association of Black Women in Construction (NABWIC) is to build lasting strategic partnerships with first-rate organizations and individuals that will provide ground-breaking and innovative solutions for black women in construction and their respective communities.

NABWIC.ORG