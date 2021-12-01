Shattering the glass ceiling, setting a new standard, leading the way, and winning best describes Tamika R. Newman's journey. She is a native Houstonian. Tamika’s passion for sports and desire to help students in underserved communities has kept her in education for over a decade.

Tamika is the owner of Grit and Grind Athletics LLC, an athletic service provider. As a consultant, she helps sports organizations and athletic departments make sure their coaches and support staff are delivering service that aligns with their vision and promise. On the coaching side, she gives female minority coaches the tools and strategies to redefine their careers so they win at work and home.

Tamika holds a Bachelor of Communications and a Masters in Business Administration. She is a graduate of Prairie View A&M University where she in the athletics Hall of Fame and Texas Southern University. Tamika is the Author of Grateful & Greedy: Challenging and Redefining what it means to win in Life, co-author of Athlete to Entrepreneur and A “Champion” Redefined.

Join us on A Chat in the Garden with Monique A. J. Smith at 10:00 am EST. Come listen to our guest’s career path, her advice for others & current initiatives...A Chat in the Garden with Monique A.J. Smith, where Significance Blooms. Listen via 563-999-3513 or www.chatinthegarden.com. This is Season 8. Seasons 1-7 can be found on 200plus.expert, previously broadcasted on Survival Broadcast Network.