Reggae Wednesdayz - Hopeton Brown with Special Guest - Culture B Delgado

  • Broadcast in Music
Caribbean Radio Show CRS Radio

Step into the studio with reggae pioneer and cultural ambassador Hopeton Brown.

Log on to discuss the message behind the music. Music is divine, universal and a tool to empower the youths.

Wednesdays - 9 - 11 pm EST Dial in (661) 467-2407. 

Special Guest - Culture B Delgado

The show focuses on the “message behind the music” with a moral obligation to educate the youths. 

