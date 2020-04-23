Reggae Wednesdayz - Hopeton Brown with Special Guest - Culture B Delgado

Log Out
Step into the studio with reggae pioneer and cultural ambassador Hopeton Brown.
Log on to discuss the message behind the music. Music is divine, universal and a tool to empower the youths.
Wednesdays - 9 - 11 pm EST Dial in (661) 467-2407.
Special Guest - Culture B Delgado
The show focuses on the “message behind the music” with a moral obligation to educate the youths.