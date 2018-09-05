TSR Live : Memphis-Mercer Recap/WK2 Preview Edition

Join Bryan Moss, Larry Marley & myself Isaac Simpson as we recap the Tigers 66-14 win over Mercer. We’ll have post gane audio from Coach Norvell as well as TJ Carter, Damonte Coxie & Brady White. I was extremely impressed by Brady White and the way he conducted himself postgame. We’ll discuss all of that as well as get you set for a HUGE AAC Western division clash against rival Navy coming up in Annapolis on Saturday afternoon. We’ll talk with Navy play by play voice Pete Medhurst to get their perspective on the matchup. As always we’d love to hear from you #TigerNation. Call in and be a part of the program at (917) 889-9149.