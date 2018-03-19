March 19: Purdue to the Sweet 16

Log Out
The Boilermakers held on against Butler on Sunday, beating the Bulldogs and advancing to the Sweet 16 for the second straight year. On Gold and Black Radio, we'll talk about the win, the loss of Isaac Haas and the Boston matchup with Texas Tech.
