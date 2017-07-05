CM Radio - July 5 2017 - Stompin' Tom Tribute w/ George Canyon, Corb Lund & More

In honour of Canada Day and the Canada 150 celebrations, this week's show is a special one dedicated to the quintessential Canadian troubadour, Stompin' Tom Connors.

Anthem Legacy, an imprint of ole Label Group, is celebrating the 50th anniversary of one of the country's most prolific and icon artists with a release featuring 14 of his best-known hits along with four covers by the likes of Corb Lund, The Cuddy/Polley Family band, Whiskey Jack, and George Canyon.

Join us as we chat with three of those artists - Corb Lund, Whiskey Jack, and George Canyon - about Stompin' Tom's legacy, his influence on so many Canadian songwriters, and the compilation's goal of sharing his iconic catalogue with a new generation of music fans.