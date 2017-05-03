CM Radio - May 3, 2017 - Paul Shaffer, Alan Cross, SING! Festival, Nolan Hubbard

Paul Shaffer was one of the stars out for CMW 2017 and Mike had the chance to get some insight into life post-Letterman and his latest album, Paul Shaffer & the World's Most Dangerous Band. The album features guests like Bill Murray, Darius Rucker, and Shaggy, and of course, his longtime bandmates from The Late Show.

Mike also had a chance to speak with Alan Cross, one of Canada's best-known broadcasters, on the ground at CMW. Hear discussion of some of the industry's latest trends from the man often at the source of identifying them.

Young singer-songwriter Nolan Hubbard had the chance to travel to Nashville to work on his debut full-length, Luminosity, with some of Nashville's most seasoned studio vets and Canadian producer Doug Romanow. Hear about his experience in the studio and the discoveries it led to.

And finally, Dylan Bell fills us in on details for SING! The Toronto Vocal Arts Festival's 2017 run, which includes a couple of Guinness World Record attemps, extensive educational programming, and more.