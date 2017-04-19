CM Radio - Apr. 19, 2017 - Eric Ethridge, The Long War, Guitar Workshop Plus

Did you know there's a program where guitarists and other musicians can gather to get first-hand instruction from the likes of Steve Vai, Robben Ford, Alex Lifeson, and many other of the world's top musicians? It's called Guitar Workshop Plus and it was founded right here in Canada. Walter Tavares joins us to talk about the program and how the 2017 guest artist lineup is coming together.

Since winning the 2016 CCMA Discovery Program, Eric Ethridge's name has been on a lot of people's tongues. His single "Liquor's Calling the Shots" is garnering plenty of attention, and he's had the chance to perform it in some pretty high-profile settings. He talks with Mike about his contemplative and calculated approach to his career - including how he's been handling the incoming interest from record labels and other industry pros.

And finally, congratulations to The Long War, who were recently named the winners of CBC's 2017 Searchlight competition. We catch up with the band en route to the Banff Centre for Arts and Creativity to talk about their experience in the competition and what's on the horizon - considering they've been together for less than a year.