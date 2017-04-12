CM Radio - Apr. 12, 2017 - Alejandra Ribera, The Wooden Sky & Ontario Music Fund

Mike chats with The Wooden Sky's Gavin Gardiner about the recording of their latest album, Swimming in Strange Waters, which sees the band exploring new, more psychedelic sounds. They also talk about beating a case of "demoitis" and whether he feels there is really a "Toronto scene" anymore.

We also check in with Alejandra Ribera, who's currently overseas supporting her latest, This Island. She tells us about how moving to new cities - notably Montreal and Paris - and getting lost (literally) inspired her songwriting for this collection. She also talks about being too busy in her professional and person life to feel any pressure after winning the 2014 SOCAN Songwriting Prize.

And finally, Marina Adam, the manager of the Ontario Music Office, fills us in on the Ontario Music Fund, whether it's having its desired effect, and why such government and industry financial support in the arts makes sense as an economic driver.