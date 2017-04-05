CM Radio - April 5, 2017 - Joel & Bill Plaskett, Rose Cousins, Antonio Ponce



Joel Plaskett is one of Canada's most treasured songwriters, and for his latest project, he's teamed up with someone who's had a very impactful influence on him: his father. Bill & Joel Plaskett's Solidarity is, as Bill puts it, "a touch of the traditional mixed in with the new, and a lot of the unexpected, arrived at through experimentation." We hear about how the album came together, what these two musicians learned from one another during the process, and more.

For her latest album, Natural Conclusion, Rose Cousins took a deliberate break from her active touring schedule and travelled to create, writing and recording in places like Toronto, L.A., Boston, Nashville, and Ireland. The goal, she says, was to connect with artists, writers, and producers to find new sounds with new people and create songs in new ways. She joins us to talk about those travels.

And finally, author and musician Antonio Ponce joins us with some tips taken from his book, Don't Forget the Business in the Music Business.