CM Radio - Feb. 8, 2017 - Kid Koala, Kaneshii Vinyl Press & More

Kid Koala’s Music To Draw To: Satellite is an uncharted musical journey for the iconic scratch DJ, producer, and composer - an expansive work of ambient electronic soundscapes and chilling ballads sung by Icelandic artist Emilíana Torrini. Mike chats with the long-running artist about the album's composition during the gelid Montreal winter, some of its lyrical content, and more.

Plus, Kaneshii Vinyl Press is one of our Canadian Musician Career Booster partners for the 2017 edition of CBC Searchlight. Ghislaine Cormier tells us all about the new company's launch, their carefully considered business plan, why they set up shop in Prince Edward Island, and more.