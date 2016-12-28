CM Radio - Dec. 28, 2016 - What's Hot for 2017 with Neon Dreams, BANNERS & More

Log Out
Our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy have changed. We think you'll like them better this way.
Fittingly, our final episode of 2016 is our What's Hot for 2017 special. Join us as we revisit interviews from our 2016 season of Canadian Musician Radio with some artists we think you'll be hearing a lot from in the new year, including BANNERS, Dilly Dally, Tasha the Amazon, Attica Riots, Jess Moskaluke, The Lytics, Neon Dreams & Youngblood.
We're back on Jan. 3rd with our first episode of Canadian Musician Radio for 2017, featuring an interview with Canadian broadcast icon Denise Donlon. We hear about her time at MuchMusic in the station's heyday, her time at Sony Music Canada amidst the Napster disruption, leading CBC's English Language Services, and more.
Sorry we couldn't complete your registration. Please try again.
Please enter your email to finish creating your account.
Receive a personalized list of podcasts based on your preferences.