CM Radio - Dec. 21,2016 - Best of 2016 with Sum 41, Dean Brody, Shad & More

  • Broadcast in Music
  • 0 comments
Canadian Musician Radio

Canadian Musician Radio

Play

We've had a great year on Canadian Musician Radio. We've featured interviews with some of Canada's biggest artists and delved into some compelling and hot-button issues with a number of top industry professionals.

This week, in our Best of 2016 episode, we revisit some of our highlight interviews from the past 12 months. Join us for snippets with Hedley, The Strumbellas, Sam Roberts Band, Shad, Sum 41, David Clayton-Thomas, Dean Brody & Divine Brown.

And come back next week for our What's Hot for 2017 special, featuring chats with Neon Dreams, The Lytics, Jess Moskaluke, Attica Riots & others.

