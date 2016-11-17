CM Radio - Nov. 16, 2016 - Divine Brown, Neon Dreams, The Lytics

Log Out
JUNO winner Divine Brown is dropping a new EP in early 2017, and has given fans a taste of what's in store with "Love Alibi," a collaboration with Toronto electro duo Empire 80. She talks about adding new sonic elements to her established soulful sound, how her experience in musical theatre informs her career as a songwriting and performer, and more.
Plus, they were cohorts for this year's edition of the JUNO Master Class program. Nova Scotia's pop/EDM hybrid Neon Dreams and Manitoba hip-hop outfit The Lytics join us to talk about their experiences, potential upcoming collaborations, and more.
