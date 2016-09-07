CM Radio - Sept. 7, 2016 - Shad, James Vincent McMorrow & Polaris Prize Talk

One of Canada's most respected MCs, Shad seemingly came out of nowhere to drop a new album under the moniker Your Boy Tony Braxton. Called Adult Contempt, Shad describes the record as a soft-rock homage to pop and rock from the '80s and '90s, ditching his stylish flow and clever wordplay for honest, straightforward musings about love, insecurity, and a lot more. We'll hear more about the project, plus what's coming up for Shad at the CBC and more.

Plus, Irish singer-songwriter James Vincent McMorrow is fresh from the release of his latest LP, We Move. The album was recorded in Dublin, London, and Toronto, with a trio of well-known hip-hop and pop producers, including Canadians nineteen85 and Frank Dukes. He fills us in on how the project came together and we he tapped those particular Canuck collaborators.