CM Radio - July 20, 2016 - Cowboy Junkies, Noisemaker Management

Their 1988 album The Trinity Session is one of the most heralded in Canadian history, and now they're back on the road for a string of intimate evenings. This week, Cowboy Junkies' Alan Anton joins Mike to chat about the current tour, their ongoing legacy, a songwriting approach borrowed from Elton John,and more.
Plus, after years working with one of Canada's best-known management firms, Tim des Islets launched his own company, Noisemaker Management, in 2015. We check in to see what the past 12-plus months have produced, his thoughts on some pressing issues, and more.
