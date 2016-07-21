Our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy have changed. We think you'll like them better this way.

CM Radio - July 20, 2016 - Cowboy Junkies, Noisemaker Management

  • Broadcast in Music
  • 0 comments
Canadian Musician Radio

Canadian Musician Radio

Play

Their 1988 album The Trinity Session is one of the most heralded in Canadian history, and now they're back on the road for a string of intimate evenings. This week, Cowboy Junkies' Alan Anton joins Mike to chat about the current tour, their ongoing legacy, a songwriting approach borrowed from Elton John,and more.

Plus, after years working with one of Canada's best-known management firms, Tim des Islets launched his own company, Noisemaker Management, in 2015. We check in to see what the past 12-plus months have produced, his thoughts on some pressing issues, and more.

 

