CM Radio - July 6, 2016 - Sounds Like Teen Spirit's Tim English, Jessy Lanza

Does that riff sound familiar to you? Timothy English, the author of "Sounds Like Teen Spirit" and one of the world's authorities on music plagiarism, speaks with Mike about the recent Led Zeppelin verdict, the Justin Bieber allegations, and many more instances of plagiarism - intended or otherwise - in popular music.

Plus, Jessy Lanza has been one of Canada's most buzzed about new musicians and songwriters since the release of her critically-acclaimed debut album Pull My Hair Back in 2013, which was shortlisted for the Polaris Music Prize and appeared on a lot of year-end "best of" lists. She has now released the follow-up to that success with this year's Oh No, and speaks with Mike about dealing with the fan and critic expectations that come with a successful debut album, as well as a wide range of other topics such as why she loves Japanese electro-pop, anxiety, and Canadian radio's "indie bullshit" obsession.