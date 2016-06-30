CM Radio - June 29, 2016 - Bernie Finkelstein, Bleeker, Attica Riots

Bernie Finkelstein sat down with Canadian Musician Editor Andrew King during Music PEI's 2016 edition of the May Run Music Festival and Canadian Song Conference for the keynote address. Bernie was as candid and charismatic as always, talking about his history in the business, True North Records, his ongoing professional and personal relationship with longtime client Bruce Cockburn, and more, and we're sharing that interview with you!

Plus, current tour mates Attica Riots and Bleeker spoke with Mike about their present happenings. Bleeker (formerly Bleeker Ridge) dropped a self-titled EP through Five Seven Music in the early spring while Attica Riots will drop their debut LP on the same label later this year. Both bands are finding their audiences thanks to hooky debut singles and both are likely to be staples at rock radio in the not-so-distant future.