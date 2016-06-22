CM Radio - June 22, 2016 - Montreal Jazz Fest's Alain Simard & Tasha the Amazon

Montreal International Jazz Festival Co-Founder Alain Simard sat down for a candid conversation with Mike shortly after his induction into the Canadian Music Industry Hall of Fame. He opens up on everything from his successes and struggles in the business to some differences between the music industries in French and English Canada and much more.

Then, being touted as one of Toronto's most promising artists by the likes of Pitchfork and Spotify, Tasha the Amazon has a chat with Mike prior to her set during NXNE 2016. It's already been a big year for the "Patron Saint of Ruckus" and her rhymes; let's see what's in store for the second half...