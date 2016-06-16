CM Radio - June 15, 2016 - Michael Hollett on NXNE 2016 & Your Favorite Enemies

Earlier in 2016, there was a lot of speculation over the future of NXNE. Since, however, the festival has announced its new format and much of its lineup, which includes the likes of Father John Misty and Ghostface Killah alongside Canadians like Dan Mangan, Mother Mother, Born Ruffians, and more. NXNE's Michael Hollett joins us to talk about the changes and how they'll impact the industry experience.

Plus, Your Favorite Enemies are virtually clinicians in DIY. They own their own jam space and recording studio (which is actually a converted church), run their own record label, and ultimately, enable themselves to make full-time careers out of music. The envelope-pushing rockers share some of their secrets and tell us how it's done.