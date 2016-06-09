CM Radio - June 8, 2016 - Bruce Good (The Good Bros.), Leah Daniels, Lindsay Ell

Leah Daniels was just named Female Artist of the Year at the 2016 Country Music Association of Ontario Awards, which is fitting because this week, she and CMAO President Bruce Good - a member of long-running Canadian country legends The Good Brothers - join us to chat about the association. From networking to problem-solving, Bruce and Leah weigh in on the value of a music industry association like the CMAO while sharing some of its upcoming initiatives.

Also from the country realm, we have Calgary's Lindsay Ell on the program. She's opened for everyone from The Band Perry to Keith Urban to Luke Bryan to, yes, Buddy Guy. She's now based in Nashville, and Mike has a chance to ask her about her impressive career trajectory to date.