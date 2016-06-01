CM Radio - June 1, 2016 - CBC's Susan Marjetti, Holy F*ck & Dilly Dally

The Federal Government has pledged to inject $1.2 billion into cultural infrastructure in the coming years, and part of that is going to the CBC/Radio-Canada. Mike speaks with CBC’s Executive Director of Radio & Audio, Susan Marjetti, about what that means for programming and, specifically, Canadian music.



And speaking of Canadian music, we also check in with a pair of Canada’s most blogged-about acts in relative newcomers Dilly Dally and alt-electro vets Holy F*ck. The former had a huge breakout year on the back of their album Sore while the latter is fresh from the release of their fourth LP, Congrats.