CM Radio - April 6, 2016 - Heather Rankin, Digging Roots & More

Those who have been waiting for something new from Canadian duo Digging Roots won’t be disappointed with their latest offering, For The Light. Inspired by their travels during four years of international touring, For The Light firmly inhabits roots and blues with a nomadic wanderlust. Husband and wife Raven Kanatakta and ShoShona Kish join us to talk about the collection.



Heather Rankin is keeping quite busy these days. Best known as a member of Cape Breton’s Rankin Family, she’s fresh from the release of her debut solo album, A Fine Line, and will host the 2016 East Coast Music Awards gala alongside Ashley MacIsaac. She joins us to talk about her experience creating her first solo offering and more.



Toronto-based musician and producer Angel join us to talk about the various projects he has on the go under his Invisible Werks banner.



Plus, we check in with Sarah Konowal of Metalworks Institute, which is offering up access to some of their Online Certification Courses as part of our Career Booster Prize package for CBC Searchlight 2016.