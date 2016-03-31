CM Radio - Mar. 30, 2016 - Best of SXSW 2, The Strumbellas, Kevin Dietz & More

In the second part of our Best of SXSW 2016 coverage, Mike sits down with The Strumbellas, Fast Romantics, Milk & Bone, and The Wet Secrets in Austin. We've also got snippets with Polaris Prize founder Steve Jordan and producer Kevin Dietz, the head engineer at Metalworks Studios and one of our Career Booster Prize partners for CBC Searchlight 2016.

All of our full interviews from SXSW, including last week's guests The Trews, Paper Lions, and Whitney Rose, can be found on our YouTube channel - http://youtube.com/norriswhitney