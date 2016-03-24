CM Radio - Mar. 23rd, 2016 - Best Of SXSW 2016, The Trews & Metalworks Studios

Log Out
Our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy have changed. We think you'll like them better this way.
There was a strong Canadian presence in Austin for SXSW 2016, and Mike was in the thick of it all. He brought back interviews with the likes of The Trews, Paper Lions, Whitney Rose, and eOne Music Group President Chris Taylor, so we're happy to bring you Part 1 of "the best of the fest."
Also, we check in with Giancarlo Gallo of Metalworks Studios, one of our CBC Searchlight Career Booster Partners, for some info on the studio and tips about making the most of your studio recording time.
Sorry we couldn't complete your registration. Please try again.
Please enter your email to finish creating your account.
Receive a personalized list of podcasts based on your preferences.