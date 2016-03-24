CM Radio - Mar. 23rd, 2016 - Best Of SXSW 2016, The Trews & Metalworks Studios

There was a strong Canadian presence in Austin for SXSW 2016, and Mike was in the thick of it all. He brought back interviews with the likes of The Trews, Paper Lions, Whitney Rose, and eOne Music Group President Chris Taylor, so we're happy to bring you Part 1 of "the best of the fest."

Also, we check in with Giancarlo Gallo of Metalworks Studios, one of our CBC Searchlight Career Booster Partners, for some info on the studio and tips about making the most of your studio recording time.