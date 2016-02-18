CM Radio - Feb. 17, 2016 - Steven Page, Jim Bryson & More

Steven Page joins us to talk about his upcoming solo release, Heal Thyself Pt. 1: Instinct - a cathartic return to music for the well-known artist. The album was co-produced by Page himself along with Craig Northey, whose band The Odds performs on most of the tracks.

We also speak with Jim Bryson, whose new album Somewhere We Will Find Our Place drops on Feb. 19th. The album features collaborations with Charles Spearin of Broken Social Scene and Do Make Say Think, and Jim tells us how it differs from his last offering, 2010's The Falcon Lake Incident.