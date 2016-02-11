CM Radio - Feb. 10, 2016 - BANNERS, Chris Colepaugh & More

Michael Joseph Nelson, much better known to the world as BANNERS, joins us for this week's show. Originally from the UK but now based in Canada, BANNERS draws influence from artists ranging from The Beatles to Arcade Fire and has been drumming up a lot of buzz through his infectious single, "Shine A Light."

We also speak with New Brunswick-based songwriter and guitarist Chris Colepaugh, who fronts Chris Colepaugh and the Cosmic Crew. Their latest release is called RnR and draws inspiration from the stripped-down rock of years past. In addition to his own project, Chris also regularly performs with bilingual icon Roch Voisine.