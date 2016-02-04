CM Radio - Feb. 3, 2016 - PUP, Old Man Canyon & More

Stefan Babcock of heralded Toronto punk outfit PUP joins us to chat about their upcoming sophomore effort. The band just dropped "DVP," their first new song in nearly two years, which will appear on the upcoming LP - the one that Billboard calls one of its most anticipated of 2016.

Mike also sits down with Jett Pace of Vancouver's Old Man Canyon. The band emerged on the alternative scene in early 2013 with the debut EP Phantoms & Friends. Their first full-length, Delirium, just dropped mid-January.