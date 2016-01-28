CM Radio - Jan. 27, 2016 - Hedley, Cancer Bats & More

We were fortunate enough to sit down with Hedley bassist Tommy Mac down in Anaheim during The NAMM Show 2016. He fills us in on the upcoming tour supporting their late-2015 release, Hello, as well as some of the other creative projects he's got underway and the importance of having several irons in your creative fire as a music professional.

We also caught up with Liam Cormier of Cancer Bats during the UK leg of the band's tour support last year's Searching For Zero. In addition to questions about working with producer Ross Robinson and recording a Joel Plaskett cover at Joel Plaskett's studio, he tells us about his fundraising campaign for the Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation. Liam's shaving his head later in February, so donate to a great cause here: http://www.thepmcf.ca/Home