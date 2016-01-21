CM Radio - Jan. 20, 2016 - Matt Andersen & Alex Cuba

This week, Mike has a pair of interviews with two of the country's most revered guitarists and songwriters with very unique styles.

Matt Andersen's upcoming release, Honest Man, drops at the end of February. It's the follow-up to 2014's Weightless, which saw him sell out Toronto's iconic Massey Hall alongside many other new career highs.

Then, recent Latin Grammy winner and Grammy nominee Alex Cuba joins Mike to talk about his latest, 2015's Healer. In addition to music and songwriting, the Cuban Canadian also speaks about what an improved relationship between the U.S. and his native land could mean for arts and culture.