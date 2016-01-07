CM Radio - Jan. 6, 2016 - Honeymoon Suite & More

Log Out
Our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy have changed. We think you'll like them better this way.
Longtime Honeymoon Suite frontman Johnnie Dee joins us for our first show of 2016. The rather candid interview discusses the new material the band currently has in the works, their plans for the first part of the New Year, and some of the other endeavours keeping Dee & his bandmates busy.
Mike also has details on some showcase opportunities for Canadian artists and discusses the pending $150-million lawsuit against Spotify that could have some major ramifications for artists all over the world.
Sorry we couldn't complete your registration. Please try again.
Please enter your email to finish creating your account.
Receive a personalized list of podcasts based on your preferences.