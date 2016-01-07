CM Radio - Jan. 6, 2016 - Honeymoon Suite & More

Longtime Honeymoon Suite frontman Johnnie Dee joins us for our first show of 2016. The rather candid interview discusses the new material the band currently has in the works, their plans for the first part of the New Year, and some of the other endeavours keeping Dee & his bandmates busy.

Mike also has details on some showcase opportunities for Canadian artists and discusses the pending $150-million lawsuit against Spotify that could have some major ramifications for artists all over the world.