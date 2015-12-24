CM Radio - Dec. 23, 2015 - Best of 2015 with Randy Bachman, k-os, Magic & More

Welcome to Canadian Musician Radio's Best of 2015 episode. We're looking back at some highlights from the past 12 months, including interviews with a diverse list of top artists like Randy Bachman, k-os, Molly Johnson, Magic!, Finger Eleven, Jesse Cook, Billy Talent, and Paul Brandt.

Of course, you can check out the full interviews with these artists and many more by going through the Canadian Musician Radio archives. We appreciate your support throughout 2015 and look forward to bringing you more great interviews, industry updates, and more in the New Year!