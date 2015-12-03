CM Radio - Dec. 2, 2015 - Corb Lund, Prevail of Alpha Omega/Swollen Members

We speak with country music innovator Corb Lund about his new collection, Things That Can't Be Undone. As we've come to expect of this off-kilter troubadour, the album is an ambitious, diverse collection of songs chalk full of sonic surprises.

A longtime flagbearer for Canadian hip-hop, Prevail is one of the founding members of Swollen Members and also has some solo material to his name. His latest project is a collaboration with Neph called Alpha Omega. We speak with the MC about the new initiative and how it differs from the rest of his output.