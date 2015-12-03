CM Radio - Dec. 2, 2015 - Corb Lund, Prevail of Alpha Omega/Swollen Members

Log Out
Our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy have changed. We think you'll like them better this way.
We speak with country music innovator Corb Lund about his new collection, Things That Can't Be Undone. As we've come to expect of this off-kilter troubadour, the album is an ambitious, diverse collection of songs chalk full of sonic surprises.
A longtime flagbearer for Canadian hip-hop, Prevail is one of the founding members of Swollen Members and also has some solo material to his name. His latest project is a collaboration with Neph called Alpha Omega. We speak with the MC about the new initiative and how it differs from the rest of his output.
Sorry we couldn't complete your registration. Please try again.
Please enter your email to finish creating your account.
Receive a personalized list of podcasts based on your preferences.