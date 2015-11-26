Our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy have changed. We think you'll like them better this way.

CM Radio - Nov. 25, 2015 - Alyssa Reid, Foxtrott, Jason Benoit

  • Broadcast in Music
  • 0 comments
Canadian Musician Radio

Canadian Musician Radio

Canadian pop songstress Alyssa Reid joins us to chat about her upcoming release, Phoenix, which finds her temporarily abandoning the polished pop sound for a barer, more intimate acoustic style.

Then, Marie-Helene Delorme, much better known as Foxtrott, speaks with Mike about her debut LP, A Taller Us, which follows the heralded 2012 EP, Shields.

Finally, on-the-rise country artist Jason Benoit tells us about his successful summer and what's on the horizon for 2016.

