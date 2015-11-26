CM Radio - Nov. 25, 2015 - Alyssa Reid, Foxtrott, Jason Benoit

Canadian pop songstress Alyssa Reid joins us to chat about her upcoming release, Phoenix, which finds her temporarily abandoning the polished pop sound for a barer, more intimate acoustic style.

Then, Marie-Helene Delorme, much better known as Foxtrott, speaks with Mike about her debut LP, A Taller Us, which follows the heralded 2012 EP, Shields.

Finally, on-the-rise country artist Jason Benoit tells us about his successful summer and what's on the horizon for 2016.