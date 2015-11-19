Our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy have changed. We think you'll like them better this way.

CM Radio - Nov. 18, 2015 - Alan Frew, The Town Heroes, Christina Martin

Canadian Musician Radio

Boasting one of the most recognizable voices in Canadian rock, Glass Tiger frontman Alan Frew joins us to talk about his new solo album, 80290 Rewind, a collection of covers of iconic songs released in the 1980s.

Then, we've got a pair of east coast acts with new albums to talk about. Cape Breton-via-Halifax rock duo The Town Heroes have a new release, Please, Everyone, that follows up the very successful ECMA-winning Sunday Movies. And the ever-animated Christina Martin chats about the pop influence on her latest collection, It'll Be Alright.

