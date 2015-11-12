CM Radio - Nov 11, 2015 - Pavlo, Remigio Pereira of The Tenors & Simone Denny

Log Out
Our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy have changed. We think you'll like them better this way.
Canadian guitar virtuosos Pavlo and Remigio Pereira (of The Tenors) recently teamed up for an album called Guitarradas. Mike had a chance to speak with both of these talented instrumentalists about the project and everything that went into it, their musical chemistry, and a lot more.
We also speak with JUNO-winning vocal powerhouse Simone Denny about her new release, The Stereo Dynamite Sessions Vol. 1, which showcases a rather diverse range of influence. Previously, Denny was the voice of celebrated Canadian pop outfit Love Inc.
Sorry we couldn't complete your registration. Please try again.
Please enter your email to finish creating your account.
Receive a personalized list of podcasts based on your preferences.