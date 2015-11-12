Our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy have changed. We think you'll like them better this way.

CM Radio - Nov 11, 2015 - Pavlo, Remigio Pereira of The Tenors & Simone Denny

  • Broadcast in Music
  • 0 comments
Canadian Musician Radio

Canadian Musician Radio

×  

Follow This Show

If you liked this show, you should follow Canadian Musician Radio.
h:490375
s:8065765
archived
Play

Canadian guitar virtuosos Pavlo and Remigio Pereira (of The Tenors) recently teamed up for an album called Guitarradas. Mike had a chance to speak with both of these talented instrumentalists about the project and everything that went into it, their musical chemistry, and a lot more.

We also speak with JUNO-winning vocal powerhouse Simone Denny about her new release, The Stereo Dynamite Sessions Vol. 1, which showcases a rather diverse range of influence. Previously, Denny was the voice of celebrated Canadian pop outfit Love Inc.

Comments

 comments