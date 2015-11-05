CM Radio - Nov 4, 2015 - Grandtheft, The Zolas, Jason Burns of Arts & Crafts

Though he's already amassed over 50 million plays for his remixes and original material, Grandtheft opens up about his first "formal" collection, the Quit This City EP.

We also speak with Zach from Vancouver indie pop outfit The Zolas about the band's latest release, Wino Oracle" - a teaser EP featuring three tracks from their upcoming full-length.

mFinally, we speak with Jason Burns, the founder of Burnt Tree management who, along with clients including Hey Rosetta!, Rich Aucoin, and Plants & Animals, has just joined Arts & Crafts' management division.