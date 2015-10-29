CM Radio - Oct. 28, 2015 - k-os, The Motorleague, Odium

This week, we're more than thrilled to have k-os join us. The MC/songwriter/producer discusses how rediscovering pop music influenced his work on his latest album, the excellent Can't Fly Without Gravity.

Also, New Brunswick rockers The Motorleague offer insight into the writing behind their latest album, Holding Patterns, produced with Eric Ratz (Big Wreck, Monster Truck, Billy Talent).

Finally, Ontario metal outfit Odium chat about how lineup changes shaped the sound of their punishing new release, Terraform.