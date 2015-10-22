CM Radio - Oct 21, 2015 - Cold Creek County, Ken Stead, Coldjack

Log Out
On-the-rise country outfit Cold Creek County joins us to chat about their upcoming album, Till The Wheels Fall Off, on Sony Music Canada. The band is making a lot of noise at country radio and are sure to be a huge live draw.
Then we chat with Edmonton-based songwriter Ken Stead about his latest, Fear Has No Place Here, and the tour dates supporting it.
Coldjack vocalist John Fraser joins us to chat about the band's genre-mashing sound and hard-hitting live show.
Finally, Mike Homewood joins us to chat about Toronto's hottest new country club, the Boots & Bourbon Saloon.
