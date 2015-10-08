CM Radio - Oct. 7, 2015 - Jill Hennessy, Rosie & The Riveters, Monica Chapman

Millions of people know Jill Hennessy from her starring roles on programs such as Crossing Jordan and Law & Order; however, her latest project is a musical album - her second, in fact - called I Do. The album showcases her storytelling abilities, blanketed in tasteful light rock and we delve into the release with Jill.

Then, we have Saskatoon-based quartet Rosie & The Riveters, whose music, like everything else about them, pays homage to the '40s while simultaneously bringing attention to great causes anchored in women's rights.

Finally, Toronto jazz vocalist Monica Chapman joins us to speak about her current and upcoming recordings, a special show at Toronto's Jazz Bistro, and the city's jazz community in general.