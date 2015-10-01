CM Radio - Sept. 30, 2015 - Ian Fletcher Thornley, Poor Young Things

Ian Thornley, the man behind Big Wreck and Thornley, is dropping a solo release called Secrets under the moniker Ian Fletcher Thornley on Oct. 30th, showcasing a raw, intimate side of this Can-rock icon. We chat about the project and other things he has on the go.

Keeping it rock, we also have Toronto's Poor Young Things, whose EP Force of Nature is dropping via Noisemaker/Pheromone on Oct. 9th. Produced by Gus Van Go and Werner F, it delivers euphoric guitar pop from this on-the-rise quintet.