CM Radio - Sept. 23, 2015 - Jesse Cook, Emilie & Ogden

Canadian guitarist, composer, and producer Jesse Cook joins us to chat about his chart-topping latest release, One World, and his subsequent performances in support of it. Join us as Mike gets candid with the JUNO winner.

Also on the show is Emilie & Ogden, the collaboration of songwriter and vocalist Emilie Kahn and her harp. Her traditional folk sound, accompanied by drums, bass, and electronic elements, draws comparisons to the likes of Feist and St-Vincent.