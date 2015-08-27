Our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy have changed. We think you'll like them better this way.

CM Radio - Aug. 26, 2015 - Young Empires, Katie Moore

  • Broadcast in Music
  • 0 comments
Canadian Musician Radio

This week, we catch up with Young Empires bassist Jake Palahnuk about the band's highly anticipated new album "The Gates," set to drop Sept. 4th. It's the follow-up to the hugely successful and well-reviewed breakout EP, "Wake All My Youth."

And fresh from a trek overseas, we've got Montreal's Katie Moore. She's well-known for her first two LPs and collaborations with the likes of Patrick Watson and Plants & Animals and returns with her new LP, "Fooled by the Fun."

