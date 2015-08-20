CM Radio - Aug. 19, 2015 - Moneen, Br/dges, Steve Rivers

Log Out
Kenny Bridges of Moneen joins us this week, speaking about the band's reunion for a few summer shows as well as his solo output as Br/dges, which offers a different sound from what people may have come to expect.
Also, Canadian country artist Steve Rivers talks about his latest album, No Boundaries, as well as his experiences in Nashville thus far and what's keeping him busy this summer.
