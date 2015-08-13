CM Radio - Aug. 12, 2015 - The Tea Party, The Stanfields, Honey Jam

The Tea Party are set to reissue The Edges of Twilight in advance of their upcoming Canadian tour. We chat with the band about their longevity and what fans can expect from the upcoming dates.

We also have Halifax's The Stanfields, who will cap off a busy summer of performances with their new album, Modem Operandi - a nice mix of boistrous rock and traditional Maritime music.

Finally, PhemPhat's Ebonnie Rowe chats with us ahead of the 20th anniversary of the Honey Jam Showcase, looking back on the legacy of this empowering event and what's in store for 2015.