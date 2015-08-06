CM Radio - Aug. 5, 2015 - Dean Brody, Paul Brandt & Raghav

Dean Brody and Paul Brandt. Two names synonymous with Canadian country. They're getting ready to hit the road this fall on the Road Trip Tour, and we've got both of them on the show. Dean chats about his latest release, Gypsy Road, which has already amassed a bunch of CCMA Award nods, while Paul speaks about his latest four singles and a special upcoming vinyl release that will defnitely appeal to die-hard fans.

Plus, we've got Calgary artist Raghav, whose single "Until the Sun Comes Up," featuring Nelly, supports good vibes and a good cause.