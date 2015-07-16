CM Radio - July 15, 2015 - Harry Manx, GigSalad, Azalea

This week's show features a great interview with the one and only Harry Manx from this year's edition of the Montreal International Jazz Festival. He and Mike have an insightful conversation about things past and present.

Canadian Musician and GigSalad are presenting a free seminar in Toronto on July 18th called "How to Get Gigs that Pay Real Money." Among the panelists are GigSalad's Mark Steiner and Benjamin and Mia Hackett from Hamilton, ON-based duo Azalea. We've got all three here, speaking about their respective careers and sharing a few tips for artists looking to land some new, good-paying gigs. http://canadianmusician.com/realmoney