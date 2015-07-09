CM Radio - July 8, 2015 - Molly Johnson, Gypsophilia, Roni Feldman

This week's show features a pair of artist interviews from the 2015 Montreal International Jazz Festival alongside a CM Academy chat with Roni Feldman of Roni Feldman and Associates, a meeting and event planning firm, talking about some unique opportunities for musicians.

Molly Johnson is a member of the Order of Canada, heralded for both her music and philanthropy. Mike speaks with the icon about her career, current happenings, and much more prior to her sold-out performance at Club Soda.

Ross Burns of Gypsophilia sits down with Mike during the same event to talk about the band's eclectic style and a lot more.

Finally, a panelist at Canadian Musician's upcoming seminar, "How to Get Gigs that Pay Real Money," Roni Feldman shares insight into great-paying opportunities for musicians and what they can do to land and make the most of them.