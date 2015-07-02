CM Radio - July 1, 2015 - Odonis Odonis, Ben Caplan, Devin Cuddy, RBC Bluesfest

Happy Canada Day!

We've got something of a stacked lineup for this week's show, featuring a trio of interviews from the recently-wrapped NXNE 2015, plus a spokesman for this year's edition of RBC Ottawa Bluesfest.

On the ground in Toronto, Mike had a chance to catch up with Toronto industrial punk-gazers Odonis Odonis, Nova Scotia folksmith Ben Caplan, and singer-songwriter Devin Cuddy of his namesake trio.

Also, Mark Monahan, the executive/artistic producer of the annual RBC Ottawa Bluesfest, talks about this year's lineup, their focus on nurturing local talent, and a lot more.