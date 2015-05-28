CM Radio - May 27, 2015 - Best of CMW Pt. 3 - Palaye Royale, Virignia To Vegas

We've made it - our final Best of CMW episode, featuring a pop-tastic trio of artist interviews plus an insightful CM Academy session.

Join us as Mike and Katlyn check in with currently-exploding fashion-art rock outfit Palaye Royale, "Don't Fight The Music" man Virginia to Vegas, and London alt-pop trio Ivory Hours. Plus, Mike Tanner, Toronto's Music Sector Develpment Officer, talks about some exciting things currently underway for the live music industry in Toronto - and how some of their practices can benefit other centres.